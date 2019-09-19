Amanda Holden's yellow leopard print Topshop skirt has Instagram fans obsessed The Britain's Got Talent star rocks another high street buy...

Amanda Holden has worn some absolute crackers this week, and Thursday's outfit just may be our favourite! The 48-year-old looked fabulous in her latest daily outfit - a simple white T-shirt from Miss Selfridge and a yellow animal print skirt by Topshop. As part of their Boutique Collection, it has delicate pleats, a high waistband and it's made from a lovely silky material. It costs £89 and luckily there are still a few sizes available online. Keeping it casual, she added a pair of trainers by Air & Grace. With her blonde hair twisted into waves and flawless makeup, the TV star looked so chic. One Instagram fan wrote: "GlamAMANDA!" and we couldn't agree more.

We loved Amanda's pleated skirt

This is the second time this week the Britain's Got Talent star has worn animal print. On Tuesday, the stylish BGT judge shared a snap of her rocking a stunning pink leopard print dress, which came from Warehouse.

The dress featured a silky silhouette and a ruffled hem and we love the flattering midi length. Priced at £45 down from £60, it's a great saving too. The mother-of-two's Instagram fans were very taken with the frock, and the comments section was flooded with rave reviews. One follower wrote: "OMG want this dress!" Another added: "Too glam to give a damn!"

We are still reeling over Amanda's outfit she wore on Saturday evening as she took to the stage to front Britain's Got Talent: The Champions. Stealing the show, she rocked a Galia Lahav black gown which featured a deep V-cut and billowing sleeves. Amanda teamed it with Stephen Webster jewellery and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Karl Willet is the stylist behind Amanda's look and he always has a great vision - she looked so elegant.

