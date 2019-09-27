Rachel Riley styles up her blooming baby bump on the red carpet with husband Pasha The Countdown star nails maternity chic...

Rachel Riley was the epitome of pregnancy glow on Thursday evening! The Countdown gal - who is expecting her first child in December - made a joint appearance with her former Strictly dancer husband Pasha Kovalev at the 6th Annual Algemeiner J100 Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City. The 33-year-old showed off her blooming baby bump in a beautiful pastel blue silk dress. The fancy frock had a halterneck, a sexy split at the thigh and beaded pearl detail at the back. Accessorising to perfection, she added glittering nude high heels and a opalescent box clutch. Beauty wise, the TV star showed off flawless skin and wore her hair in a chic chignon.

What a stunning couple!

We last saw the blonde beauty last week as she attended a fashion launch for high end baby brand Rachel Riley. The star is keeping the sex of her baby under wraps, picking up some gorgeous neutral pieces that would work for both a boy or a girl. Dressed in a blue floral midi number, she proudly displayed her blossoming baby bump once again as she mingled with guests. She was joined by the likes of Nicky Clarke's wife Kelly Simpkin, Adam Garcia, Serena Hood and of course, the designer herself.

The former Strictly contestant has been fully embracing maternity fashion. Back in August, she enjoyed a night out at the theatre and chose a beautiful floaty frock to flatter her bump, from occasionwear brand Hope & Ivy, which is available to shop on ASOS. Winning! Rachel's pick is an embroidered midi dress from the maternity section, costs £110 on the website and is still available now.

