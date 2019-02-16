Rachel Riley makes wardrobe mistake in latest Countdown appearance Whoops!

Rachel Riley always looks gorgeous co-presenting on Countdown, doesn't she? On Friday however, she made a bit of a blunder while posting an Instagram shot of her latest outfit – accidentally sharing the wrong one! Posting a snap of herself posing in a pretty paisley dress and some comedy clogs, she wrote: "My favourite EVER episode we’ve filmed and the last in the current series of 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown goes out tonight! Featuring Sean singing, Joe Wilkinson in a ball gag, these fetching pink clogs and full male nudity - something for everyone. 9pm @channel4. Don’t miss this one!!!"

Rachel always impresses with her gorgeous outfits

She later posted again to share her mistake, writing: "Wrong dress right show! Mega funny episode of #CatsCountdown tonight, I will be wearing something... maybe this. One thing I’m sure of - there will be letters, numbers and hilarity."

Rachel is in a relationship with Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev, who recently announced his departure from the BBC show. The couple met on the 2014 series and began dating shortly afterwards. Adorably, Rachel posted a sweet Valentine's message after Pasha revealed his news, sharing a mega-cute picture of their cats cuddled up in bed. "Happy Valentine's Day one and all! Oh to still be in bed cuddling like these two," she wrote.

Pasha said in his statement: "After scoring 93 perfect tens, reaching 4 finals and lifting 1 glitter ball, it's time for me to find a new challenge and so I've decided to make last year - my final season on Strictly. I've had five fantastic years, full of wonderful memories, thanks to the incredible partners, professionals and myriad of behind the scenes teams who all work to make Strictly the amazing production that it is. The biggest thanks go to all the members of the public who've supported me so much over the years - I look forward to seeing you on the Strictly Pro-Tour this spring, and for many future adventures to come!"

