Rachel Riley shows off blossoming baby bump in snakeskin dress She's due in December

Rachel Riley is bumping along nicely! The Countdown presenter was spotted out and about in Manchester, dressing her burgeoning baby bump in a stylish summer dress that featured a snakeskin print. Rachel, who is expecting her first child in December, showed off her tanned legs fresh from her and her husband Pasha Kovalev's honeymoon in Spain.

The mum-to-be was joined by her friend and Countdown co-star Susie Dent at Manchester's MediaCityUK. Rachel completed her casual look with a pair of white trainers, oversized sunglasses and a metallic backpack.

Rachel and her co-star Susie Dent were spotted at MediaCityUK

It's been a very exciting year for 33-year-old Rachel, who wed her long-term partner Pasha in June. The pair eloped to Sin City where they married in secret, just weeks after Rachel announced her pregnancy. They shared their happy news on Instagram, with Rachel writing: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev. We both said yes!"

In May, the celebrity mathematician revealed her baby news with a sweet Countdown-themed post on social media. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous letters board, which spelled out "R TINY MATE" – an anagram of the word 'maternity' – she wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

Rachel is due in December

Rachel's been showing off her fabulous maternity style throughout her pregnancy, dressing her bump in high-street steals and more formal occasionwear brands. Earlier this month, she enjoyed a night at the theatre and chose a beautiful floaty frock by Hope & Ivy to flatter her bump. The pale grey dress featured a feminine empire line and a dainty yellow floral print. Rachel has also been pictured in a chic white mini dress, white featured a pleated skirt.

