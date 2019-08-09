Rachel Riley's gorgeous red carpet maternity dress is an ASOS steal Blooming beautiful!

Rachel Riley looked totally gorgeous on the red carpet on Thursday night, didn't she? The Countdown star, who is expecting her first baby with husband Pasha Kovalev, enjoyed a night out at the theatre and chose a beautiful floaty frock to flatter her bump. If you're loving her look, you're in luck - as it's a high-street piece from occasionwear brand Hope & Ivy, which is available to shop on ASOS. Winning! Rachel's pick is an embroidered midi dress from the maternity section, which costs £110 on the website.

Rachel's dress is available on ASOS

Even better, the pretty piece is reduced to £80 on the brand's own website! Currently available in sizes 8-14, you better get in quick if you want to bag Rachel's style. It's the perfect wedding guest dress, we reckon. Rachel teamed her look with a pair of simple wedge heels and left her blonde hair loose and curly.

The mum-to-be's red carpet appearance came just a couple of weeks after her return from her sunny Spanish honeymoon - Rachel and Pasha visited Barcelona and Bilbao, where they spent time exploring famous landmarks, as well as relaxing on the beach.

She cradled her bump at the event

Former Strictly contestant Rachel also shared some of her 'bump style' picks from her holiday, choosing a comfy-looking poncho from Dragon's Den brand Dock & Bay for a day on the sand. "The new joys of pregnant married life - Pasha digging me a belly hole on the beach for my bump each day! Thanks for the @dock_and_bay beach stuff Deborah Meaden, absolutely loving my poncho! #beachchic #bumpstyle," she wrote on Instagram in July.

Rachel also shared a snap of her wedding dress after her surprise Vegas nuptials, revealing that she'd gone totally non-traditional in a pretty patterned mini dress - with Pasha choosing a stylish jacket, chinos and loafers. We just know these pair are going to make beautiful babies…

