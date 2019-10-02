Holly Willoughby channels Kate Middleton's style on This Morning The ITV star looks stunning in her navy blue dress

How incredible did Holly Willoughby look on Wednesday's This Morning? The ITV star stepped out in a navy blue, polka dot dress by Beulah London - a brand worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. The dress itself is known as the 'Shalini Long Dress' and is a smart shirt dress with a fitted waist. With its contrasting white collar and cuffs, it's priced at £525 and is currently available online in all sizes.

Holly looked incredible in her Beulah London dress

Back in May, Duchess Kate wowed in a hugely similar dress made in the same navy blue with white polka dots and a collar by Alessandra Rich. Priced at £1750, it's the same frock she donned for the royal family's official portrait to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday months earlier.

The dress in question hit headlines in May 2018 when Suits actress Abigail Spencer rocked it as a guest at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Not only that, but Kate's sister stepped out in a green version to Prince Louis' christening. Now that is what you call an extremely popular dress, right?

Kate has a hugely similar Alessandra Rich dress

Celebrity Juice star Holly is a big fan of Kate. When asked who she'd choose to be stranded on a desert island for a week, the blonde beauty revealed she'd take two royal family members including Prince William's wife. "I'm gonna go for Kate Middleton, because I'm slightly obsessed with her anyway. So I reckon if I get her on a desert Island I can kind of ask her all the stuff I need to know," she told The Sun.

And last year, the TV star even predicted Meghan's wedding dress to HELLO! ahead of the royal wedding and was pretty spot on! "I think she is going to go for something super clean, sleek and simple. She's such a beauty, with amazing hair, skin and eyes, so I think it will be very classic."

