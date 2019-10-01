Holly Willoughby's black trousers wow This Morning fans - and would suit anyone The ITV favourite stuns in this wardrobe staple...

Holly Willoughby looked incredible on Tuesday's This Morning, rocking something she doesn't often wear - a pair of trousers! Leaving her favourite floral frocks and nude high heels at home, the ITV favourite teamed her silk blouse from L.K. Bennett with a pair of black tailored trews by high end label Joseph. The wide-leg pair were elegant and fitted; the perfect shape for any woman. They are quite a pricey buy, costing a cool £375. Yikes! But the timeless finish means you could wear them for any occasions, and they would carry you through the seasons. Styled by Angie Smith, she added black high heel shoes and left her jewellery at home. One follower wrote: "Love this Holly, classic and chic x" and we couldn't agree more.

Holly works it in trousers on This Morning

Speaking of trousers, the Celebrity Juice co-host never used to wear them. But thanks to Angie, Holly is more open to giving them a go. Telling HELLO! in 2018, the blonde beauty revealed that she will forever be thankful to Angie for introducing her to high-waisted trousers, which now take pride of place in her wardrobe. "You know, I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser."

She added: "It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it, and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literally changed my life and my wardrobe."

"I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like 'Wow, and I love it!' and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction."

