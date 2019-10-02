The Marks & Spencer autumn dress Holly Willoughby can't get enough of The This Morning star has a new favourite frock...

She may have an early start each morning, but that doesn't stop Holly Willoughby from enjoying herself of an evening occasionally! On Tuesday, the ITV favourite attended the English National Opera's opening night of the season, to watch featuring a performance of Orpheus and Eurydice. The blonde beauty decided to wear a frock from Marks & Spencer, and we think you will agree, it looks incredible. The autumnal-inspired dress was made in a floaty shape and had an intricate bohemian-inspired print. The shirred detail at the waist is super flattering too. Priced at £45, it's currently available online now but a few sizes have sold out ready. Get in there quick ladies! Holly, 38, styled the dress to perfection, adding a trench coat and a pair of terracotta boots.

Holly looked stunning at the opera wearing her M&S dress

Holly introduced her Instagram followers to the dress earlier in the month. She shared a shot of her rocking the dress in all its glory, and wrote: "Ready for autumn? Wrap yourself in this 70s inspired floral midi. Proud as always to be part of the @marksandspencer family."

SHOP: £45, Marks & Spencer

Holly has worked with the iconic high street store for over a year now, and seems to be really enjoying her ambassador role.

Holly first showcased the design on Instagram

Speaking at the press launch when her first edit dropped, the mother-of-three said: "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it.

So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be real believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

