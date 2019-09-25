Holly Willoughby's floral dress has This Morning fans excited for autumn A new outfit with a seasonal edge for the ITV favourite...

Holly Willougby well and truly embraced autumn on Wednesday morning, delighting onlookers with her latest outfit. The This Morning star rocked an orange and red floral dress by high street store Warehouse, which cost £49.99. The all-over 70s style floral number also boasted a belted waistband and a front leg slit. All sizes are currently available online, but we have a funny feeling it will be sold out by the end of the week - the power of Holly, after all! The mother-of-three teamed the look with her favourite nude high heels, put together by her stylist Angie Smith. Fan's loved the seasonal-appropriate ensemble. One follower wrote: "You look beautiful in anything - I would look like in wearing my nans curtains!" Another added: So Autumn!"

The ITV favourite has clearly been enjoying switching up her wardrobe this week. On Tuesday, the Celebrity Juice co-host wore a lovely white roll-neck jumper by L.K.Bennett. The £95 design was cut in a slim fit style with long sleeves and ribbed detail at the neck, hem and cuffs. Although roll-neck jumpers are perfect for layering, Holly wore it on its own with a cream and black mini skirt by Maje - a designer label loved by Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

As we know, Holly's stylist Angie is behind all of her on-screen looks. But it's not just Holly; she is also responsible for the looks of some of the hottest celebrity style-favourites right now, from Rochelle Humes to Laura Whitmore, and Angela Scanlon, Christine Lampard, Giovanna Fletcher, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell.

The style genius has admitted that she gathers inspiration from film characters when styling her celebrity clients, as well as from interiors, art, and music. Angie encourages making mood boards of what inspires you in order to construct a daily uniform. In an interview for Karen Millen's website, she said: "Create a mood board and take pictures of what you wear every day. You’ll start to find pieces you feel comfortable in and identify with most."

