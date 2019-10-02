Amal Clooney dazzles in green silk ensemble for New York outing with husband George Amal wowed in Zac Posen

Barrister Amal Clooney always nails it with her style choices and the wife of Hollywood actor George has stepped out in another stunning outfit. Amal and George were photographed on a night out in New York at an event held by the American Society of International Law – and doesn't Amal look incredible? We adore her gorgeous teal-hued ensemble, which at first look appears to be a dress but is actually a two-piece. The top is so chic, with its cross-over neckline and the fit-and-flare skirt is super flattering. George looks pretty handsome himself in his black shiny suit with an open-collared shirt.

Amal's outfit is by American fashion designer Zac Posen. She teamed her elegant co-ord with some nude heels and a matching clutch bag, keeping her jeweller understated with some small drop jewelled earring.

Amal kept to her typical beauty look – her long, brunette locks in a glamorous down style and a bold sweep of bronzer and smoky eyes, makeup-wise. We're not sure how Amal gets her eyebrows so perfectly groomed, but we need details asap!

The human rights lawyer was also spotted out the previous day in New York, in a beautiful yellow and white coat (we want it) over a violet shift dress, all topped off with some cool shades.

And on 27 September, Amal stepped out in some very cool black shorts with knee-high boots, a black jacket and a vibrant pink top. We're going to need a lie down to recover from all these amazing outfits. Loving your style Amal!

