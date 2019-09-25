Ayda Field rocks the coolest colour block mini-dress – and Robbie looks pretty sharp too So much style from these two

We're super impressed with the latest look from husband and wife team Ayda Field and Robbie Williams. The power couple showed off their fun sides on Tuesday, with Ayda sharing a snap of their vibrant outfits on her Instagram page. Posing together against a multi-coloured background on a mysterious work project, the pair looked amazing in their coordinating pastel tones. Ayda wore a very funky colour block mini dress by the designer Hasan Hejazi with some equally cool Jimmy Choo heels, while Robbie went all cheeky schoolboy on us in a grey blazer, matching shorts, pale pink T-shirt and blush shoes. What a fashionable pair.

Photo credit: Instagram / Ayda Field

Ayda's gorgeous dress is available to buy on the Hasan Hejazi website right now for £189 – not too bad for a celeb outfit if you ask us. It comes in sizes six to 14 (all still in stock) and is made from a stretch crepe jersey fabric with a body con fit and slim sleeves. On the back, it fastens with an 'invisible' zip.

SHOP: Colour block mini dress, £189, Hasan Hejazi

The American actress posted: "Feeling juicy with @robbiewilliams #workmode #withmyboo." Of course, the couple were flooded with complimentary comments on their look, with one fan posting: "You two look amazing!" and another saying, "I like ur dress & his style too. Great!" Another follower was mad on Ayda's dress, just like us, writing: "I’m just in love with that dress, soooo in love."

We're also fangirling over Ayda's amazing structured makeup look. That sexy smoky eye with clearly defined brows, bronzed skin and a shimmery lip. The famous mum wore her long, sun-kissed hair in a down style with loose waves and a 70s centre parting. Such a strong look.

There's so going to be a rush on this dress…

