Amal Clooney’s Stella McCartney jumpsuit has got her bestie Meghan Markle written all over it She attended a charity event with husband George

Amal Clooney is back in Stella McCartney, and we couldn’t be happier! The human rights lawyer is a huge fan of the designer like her pal the Duchess of Sussex, since they both repped the fashion house at the royal wedding. This time around, Amal attended the People’s Postcode Lottery Charity Gala in Edinburgh with husband George, wearing a one-shoulder satin crepe jumpsuit worth £2065. She went for matching shoes and a statement leopard print clutch, and wrapped a chunky leather belt around her waist, too.

Amal looked gorgeous in her Stella jumpsuit

This is the second ultra-glam appearance this week for Amal, who was among the guests at a formal dinner at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. She and George joined the likes of Josh Hartnett and Benedict Cumberbatch to celebrate The Prince’s Trust with Prince Charles, and of course she wore a beautiful floor-length dress for the occasion. We can’t decide which we prefer, her Grecian palace gown or Thursday’s fashion-forward jumpsuit. Tricky.

Amal’s most memorable Stella McCartney number was of course her sunshine yellow royal wedding guest outfit, which sparked countless high street dupes after she stepped out in Windsor. Monsoon recently released an uncanny version of the hat and dress, coming in at a respective £59 and £99 – and since Amal’s look was worth £1250, we reckon it’s going to be pretty popular.

At Buckingham Palace on Wednesday

We wonder if the Clooneys stopped by to see Meghan and Harry before they headed to Buck Pal on Wednesday? It certainly seems like Amal has been swapping style tips with the Duchess – we reckon her super-chic jumpsuit would look gorgeous on Meghan, too. Both women undoubtedly share a special relationship with Stella, who has previously spoken about their iconic wedding looks.

Chatting to Elle, she said: "I think Meghan chose me for reasons other than just a beautiful dress – plenty of people can do that. She is not a difficult client to make look beautiful. Amal called me and asked me to do it, as did Oprah. I look at that Amal dress, and it is made of sustainable viscose that took us three years to develop. And I think, obviously I am a British designer, but I think being a woman and being a women's woman played a part. They are all women's women. It's a big deal."