Amal Clooney stuns in Duchess Meghan's engagement designer at London premiere Never mind George, she brought her gorgeous mum along too!

Amal Clooney certainly knows how to rock a red carpet, and she didn't disappoint on Wednesday evening when she arrived at the Catch 22 premiere in London with husband George on her arm – as well as her beautiful mother, Baria Alamuddin! Aww. Amal looked gorgeous in a dress by Ralph and Russo, the design duo that also made the Duchess of Sussex's incredible engagement gown – these pals certainly have a lot in common when it comes to fashion.

Amal brought her mum along to the premiere

Amal's mum Baria also dressed up for the occasion, wearing a beautiful jade ensemble and an impressive set of emerald and diamond jewellery. Wow! This isn't the first time George has brought along both his wife and his mother-in-law to a premiere, either – the trio also walked the carpet in 2017 for the premiere of Suburbicon, looking just as glamorous.

It’s the second stylish appearance this week for power couple George and Amal, too, since the pair were also spotted out on a date night in Rome on Monday night – Amal again looked stunning in a tartan two-piece by Prabal Gurung, accessorising with a gold clutch bag. And now the pair are back in the UK, we wonder if they'll make time to visit Meghan, Harry and baby Archie in Windsor?

Amal's dress is from Ralph and Russo's A/W '17 collection

A close friend of the Sussexes, George even shares his birthday with the newborn royal – recently joking that the baby was "stealing his thunder". During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, George teased: "It was a little irritating, because that kid really is stealing my thunder! This was my day! I was sharing it already with Orson Welles and Sigmund Freud!"

There have even been rumours that Meghan and Harry might make the Clooneys godparents to little Archie, though George has quickly rubbished those claims. One thing's for sure, we'd love to see Amal's royal christening outfit…