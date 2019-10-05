Tess Daly stuns Strictly viewers in unbelievable multi-coloured dress Tess wore a dress by Suzanne Neville

Tess Daly's dress on Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing has left fans in awe. The 50-year-old presenter looked every inch the movie star as she kicked off Movie Week, decked out in a fabulous multi-coloured Suzanne Neville dress, and fans have stormed Instagram and Twitter to expresses their love of her look.

One wrote: "Omg what a beautiful dress," with many more echoing the sentiment with comments such as: "Oh my god I love that dress," and: "This dress is everything!"

Tess stunned in a Suzanne Neville dress

James Yardley, Tess's stylist, told HELLO! that he had designed the beautiful ombré gown in collaboration with Suzanne Neville, explaining: "Suzanne and I designed this bespoke gown specifically for Movie week. After going through numerous ombré fabric swatches we settled on this delicate pastel pink, green and blue chiffon. The design intricately put together by Suzanne Neville and her team, pays homage to the movie dresses of the 1970’s designed by iconic dress makers such as Halston.” James paired the show-stopping dress with Jimmy Choo shoes and diamond David M Robinson earrings.

Tess taking a twirl in her beautiful dress

It's far from the first time Tess has left viewers speechless with her enviable style. The mother-of-two has already donned a stunning Galvan London silver dress, worn with a pair of Jimmy Choos and let's not forget the gorgeous fire engine red jumpsuit - complete with gem embellishment – that she wore for Strictly 2019's first live show.

In September the presenter even shared a peek around her dressing room, which is where the magic happens. Tess has a white dressing table with Hollywood-style lit-up mirror and drawers dedicated to all of her beauty products. The room is painted entirely pink, with bold lipstick prints on the walls, a black-and-white patterned rug, and hanging egg chair in the corner. Decorated in a bold colour palette of vibrant pink and red, we wonder whether this is where Tess and her stylist think up her glitzy Strictly looks.

It's now Movie Week on Strictly and all of the 14 contestants left in the running will be getting glammed up and transformed into film stars before dancing to songs from the likes of A Star Is Born and Magic Mike.