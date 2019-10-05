Strictly Come Dancing: What time is the show on tonight how can I vote? One more contestant will leave the competition this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One on Saturday night for another glitzy live show at 6.40pm and this weekend marks the following round of departures for the celebrity contestants. The episode will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer immediately after it airs. Who can believe it's already the fifth week of Strictly?

Voting will open towards the end of the show once all 12 couples have performed - Claudia and Tess will let you know when - and closes at 21:40. Once voting has opened, online votes can be cast here and you will be able to vote a maximum of three times during each voting window. It might let you cast more than three votes, but bear in mind only your first three votes will be counted. During Strictly's Grand Final you will be able to vote a maximum of six times.

Olympian James Cracknell was the first celerity to face elimination along with his partner Luba Mushtuk. Movie Week saw the end of current Strictly champ Kevin Clifton and his partner Anneka Rice. But the biggest upset was week four when Dianne Buswell and Dev Griffin were eliminated by the judges in a move that shocked viewers. Goalkeeper David James managed to avoid the dreaded dance-off for the first time after finding himself in the bottom two twice.

Dianne and Dev lost the judges vote to Aljaz and Emma

MORE: Karim Zeroual: who is the Strictly Come Dancing star dating?

But what are the couples dancing to this week? Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden, who soared to the top of the leaderboard after their passionate Tango last week, tackle a Salsa to Who Let The Dogs Out by Baha Men. Alex Scott and Neil Jones are performing a Charleston to Pump Up The Jam by Swingrowers and Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe will perform a Tango to Little Bird by Annie Lennox. Emma Barton and Anton du Beke will try their hand at the Paso Doble to Nothing Breaks Like A Heart by Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus. And last week's bottom two, Aljaz and Emma will try to redeem themselves with a Viennese Waltz to Saving All My Love For You by Whitney Houston.

Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice will slow things down with a Rumba to another classic Sam Smith song, Too Good At Goodbyes, and Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard will perform a Foxtrot to New York New York by Frank Sinatra. While Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer will be hoping to build on their scores by performing a Quickstep to Let's Go Crazy by Prince. David James and Nadiya Bychkova will tackle a Jive to Such A Night by Michael Buble, and Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse will dance a Cha Cha Cha to Get Stupid by Aston Merrygold. The Couples' Choice this week goes to Will Bayley and Janette Manrara who will dance contemporary to 7 Years by Lukas Graham.

MORE: Strictly's Emma Barton shares a peek inside her beautiful home

Another highlight from the weekend will no doubt be Mike Bushell and Katya Jones' samba to Jump On It by Sugarhill Gang – which will no doubt please stand-in judge Alfonso Ribeiro, who is replacing Bruno Tonioli for the weekend, as it's the same song he and Will Smith famously danced to on Fresh Prince of Bel Air. We can't wait to see this!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.