Stacey Dooley's sweet nod to boyfriend Kevin Clifton ahead of Strictly show Kevin is paired with Anneka Rice

Stacey Dooley has thrown her support behind boyfriend Kevin Clifton ahead of Saturday's Strictly in the sweetest way possible. On Instagram, the documentarian shared a GIF of her shimmying away in a car, and added the caption: "IF WE HEAR ANYMORE ABOUT THE DAMN SILVER TWO PIECE… (paso eyes for good luck)." Kevin Clifton will be taking to the stage with Anneka Rice tonight and Stacey has transformed herself into the perfect good luck charm!

Stacey, 32, and Kevin, 36, famously performed a stunning Paso Doble in 2018's competition, and Kevin will no doubt remember this fierce gaze.

Stacey shared the sweet snap on Instagram

The pair are known for publicly sharing their support of one another. In September Kevin even helped his girlfriend promote an appearance at an event in Wales in early 2020 by retweeting a message posted by St David's Hall, the National Concert Hall of Wales, that said: " "**JUST ANNOUNCED** Charismatic documentary filmmaker, investigative journalist & TV personality @StaceyDooley gives a fascinating insight into her career on Fri 21 Feb. Tickets on sale Fri 27 Sept at noon via website and on 029 2087 8444."

Stacey and Kevin often treat their fans to sweet snaps

The pair met on the show in 2018 and TV presenter and documentarian Stacey has proven to be a huge supporter of the dancer, both in front of and behind the camera. The pair memorably won the dance competition, lifting the glitterball together last December. Shortly before this year's live shows, Stacey shared a photo of the two of them cuddling to Instagram, which she captioned: "Go get 'em reigning champ. Good luck to the class of 2019."

