Claudia Winkleman shocks Strictly fans with vampy look Her usual nude lips were nowhere to be seen.

From Karim dressed as Po from Kung Fu Panda to Dev's blue body paint for his Aladdin performance, Strictly Movie Week pulled out all the stops when it came to extravagant outfits and makeup. But it wasn't just the contestants that wowed fans - glam co-hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly looked every inch the movie stars as they stepped out for the third live show of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday.

Claudia looked stunning as usual in a black velvet midi-dress by Self Portrait. The one-shoulder dress featured stud embellishment and a thigh high split which showed off her tanned legs. Styled by Sinead McKeefry, the 47-year-old paired the dress with matching black heels, minimal jewellery and white nails, and her thick dark hair was styled in a sleek straight do.

But she shocked fans with an unusual makeup look, ditching her usual nude lips for a statement red colour, which makeup artist Debbie Dannell revealed was Lady Danger from MAC. Posting a picture of the star posing next to an Elton Jon cutout, he said: "The lady wears lady danger, must be movie week at Strictly." Claudia highlighted her bold makeup choice with a picture of herself sipping coffee, stating: "Movie Week on @bbcstrictly I'm not wearing white lipstick". The red and black combination gave her a vampy look, and fans were completely on board with the new style, commenting: "Love this colour on you."

Tess opted for a very different look, stepping out in a bespoke ombré pastel gown by Suzanne Neville, Jimmy Choo shoes and diamond David M Robinson earrings. Stylist James Yardley explained: "The design intricately put together by Suzanne Neville and her team, pays homage to the movie dresses of the 1970’s designed by iconic dress makers such as Halston.”

From matching metallic dresses to velvet embellished dresses and red sequin suits, we're excited to see what other fabulous fashion tips we can get from the pair on Strictly.