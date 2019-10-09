Amanda Holden's kimono blouse is our new autumn must-have The BGT star looked seriously chic

Heart FM host Amanda Holden is giving us serious wardrobe envy this week. First, she wowed us in a pair of Zara leather leggings, then she stepped out in a cute tan jumper and now the star has donned the coolest pastel pink blouse. We need to regroup! Amanda shared a snap of her latest outfit on her Instagram page and we are loving her sophisticated white blouse which she teamed with a chic black pencil skirt and black heels. The mum-of-two's kimono-inspired blouse is by the label Iris & Ink and is available to buy online now for £100. We're predicting a sell-out so get yours while you can.

The gorgeous shirt is called the Tulia draped satin-crepe turtleneck blouse and features a pleated collar and thin necktie, with the fabric gathering at the front to draw attention to the waist. The piece is still available in sizes four to 14 on the label's website.

BUY NOW: Tulia Blouse, £100, Iris & Ink

Amanda went for a pretty beauty look, styling her blonde tresses in gentle waves. The Britain's Got Talent judge showed off glam daytime makeup, with a sweep of bronzer on her cheeks, full lashes and pink-hued lip.

The previous day, Amanda posted a fun video clip of herself impersonating a teapot, wearing some gorgeous grey leggings, a cosy tan jumper by high street fave Zara and matching ankle boots. You can still buy the knit from Zara for £29.99.

You're slaying it this week, Amanda!

