We are loving Amanda Holden's black ASOS boots The Britain's Got Talent loves high street shoes...

Dressing for the season is imperative when the weather gets colder. We love that Amanda Holden has already embraced autumn, wearing far more cosier clothes on her daily radio show for Heart, which she shares on Instagram. On Monday, the ITV star uploaded her latest outfit details - consisting of black leather leggings, a purple blouse and a pair of funky leather, pointed-toe black boots from ASOS. We've tracked them down, and although there's a LOT of boots available on the website, we have a feeling hers may be this £27.99 pair, which are currently in stock in all sizes.

Amanda looked incredible in her black boots and leather trousers

The BGT star has a vast collection of boots, which are usually from the high street. Last year, whilst staring in advert for QVC UK, the ITV favourite teamed a gorgeous navy blue prairie-style dress by Sandro and a pair of extremely chic knee-high suede boots in the deepest shade of terracotta. Although they looked like they could have been a designer buy, they were actually a Zara staple, priced at £119.99.

£27.99, ASOS

The mother-of-two sure loves her shoes. In April, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared a series of updates on her Instagram Stories, which showed she had called in the experts to give her closet a spring clean. She enlisted The Style Sisters - two girls called Gemma and Charlotte who specialise in the detox, organising and re-styling of houses and wardrobes. The duo revamped Amanda's wardrobe, and shared her wow-worthy shoe room, which featured shelves and shelves of the chicest high heel shoes you've ever seen.

Style Sisters hail from Essex and have over 15 years experience in the fashion and interior industry, so they know their stuff. And what's more, they have a glowing list of celebrities that they have worked their Marie Kondo-style magic on, from Lisa Snowdon to former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong. In February, the glam duo even revamped Alexandra Burke's pad.

