We can't get over Amanda Holden's dress on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions final The ITV star looked as stunning as ever...

Amanda Holden knows that when there's a final of Britain's Got Talent, she has to go all out with her look, and on Saturday evening, the mother-of-two did just that! The ITV favourite wowed viewers in her show-stopping Ashi Studio dress which she teamed with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and David M Robinson jewels. The beautiful blonde's makeup looked as flawless as ever, with her hair was sleek and straight - a rarity for the ITV star. Her whole look was put together by Karl Willett and we don't think we've ever seen the TV star look so stunning. Britain's Got Talent: The Champions is a unique take on the original show. It brings together winners from the last 13 series, competing to be crowned the ultimate champion. Amanda joined Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams and the awesome foursome looked to be having a ball.

Although the 48-year-old sticks to high street pieces in the week during her spot on Heart radio, for BGT she turns her glam-factor up a notch. We spoke to her stylist Karl, who explained Amanda likes to be extra out there for the live shows. "Amanda is a dream to work with," he revealed. " She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years." When it comes to getting ready, she doesn't fuss around either. "She is fast! Karl explained. "Clothing wise it's minutes and we are out the door."

We also asked the stylist - who has recently started working with Spice Girl Mel B - what his cheapest clothing hack he swears by is - and you may be shocked to hear it has a connection to Mrs. Hinch!

MORE: Amanda Holden seriously looked gorgeous in green on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions

"Zoflora!! It's amazing for a quick refresh if you can't wash a garment! Mix one cap of Zoflora with one cap of vodka and top up with cold water to create a fabric spray." So clever….

READ: We are loving Amanda Holden's black ASOS boots

This article might contain affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.