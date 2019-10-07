Amanda Holden's £19.99 leather leggings has her Instagram fans rushing to Zara The Britain's Got Talent star wows in high street staples...

Amanda Holden, you are on fire! The ITV favourite looked fresh and ready for action on Monday morning, ahead of her slot for Heart Radio. The blonde beauty wore a pair of leather-look leggings from Zara and ditzy floral print blouse by Topshop. With her strappy sandals and long, voluminous curls, she looked incredible. And what's more, her whole outfit wont break the bank, either. The leggings can be picked up for just £19.99, and the top costs £29.00. A fab outfit under £50? What's not to love! Plus, all sizes are currently available online. Day. Made.

We loved Amanda's high street look

You all know how much we adore the 48-year-old's outfits she rocks on Britain's Got Talent. She leaves her accessible high street threads at home, and instead steps out in some serious couture.

SHOP: £19.99, Zara

For the final of Britain's Got Talent: The Champions on Saturday evening, the mother-of-two made jaws drop with her monochrome, bandeau cut dress, which had a billowing, graduated hem at the front. Her show-stopping gown was by Ashi Studio dress and she accessorised in style, adding Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and David M Robinson jewels. Fans were obsessed with the look. One follower took to Instagram, and wrote: "Gonna miss seeing you on screen and waiting every week to see your gorgeous outfits!" We can't help but agree.

BUY IT NOW: £29, Topshop

In the past, Ofcom has received complaints after Amanda has worn some 'risque' outfits on BGT, but the TV favourite really doesn't care - and why should she?

"I love it that people are still talking about my tired old breasts and I'm nearly 50," she told The Daily Mail. "Age is totally irrelevant, thanks to people like J-Lo, who is 49 and just a sexy, hot woman who dresses for how she feels."

