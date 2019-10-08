Amanda Holden wows in the coolest autumn outfit – grey leggings and a cosy Zara jumper! Another stellar look from Mandy

Fresh from the leather-look legging hysteria of Monday morning – Amanda Holden wowed us in a £19.99 Zara pair – the Britain's Got Talent judge has shown off another fabulous outfit on her Instagram page. Posting a fun video clip of herself impersonating a teapot, the actress stunned in some gorgeous metallic leggings, a cosy-looking tan jumper by high street fave Zara and matching ankle boots. We don't know about you but we think this is the dream autumn outfit for a day's shopping or brunch with the girls. Amanda wrote: "#morning I’m a little #teapot #vibes @thisisheart #breakfast."

Amanda's social media followers were loving her brown jumper (see below), which tapered at the sleeves with cute tie detail and flowed out at the waist. You can buy the knit from Zara for £29.99 so hurry before the rush. The star looked radiant in the clip, going for a voluminous wavy hairstyle for her early morning radio show on Heart Radio.

The stylist behind Amanda's looks is Karl Willett, who is responsible for all of the mum-of-two's BGT ensembles. Earlier in the year, he told HELLO!: "Amanda is a dream to work with. She's a dream client and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

BUY NOW: Knit Sweater with ties, £29.99, Zara

Karl added: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to re-create these looks from the high street."

