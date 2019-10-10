Cheryl dazzles in the most amazing gold sequin dress at a London award show Cheryl looked incredible...

When Cheryl steps out on the red carpet, you know it’s never going to be a disappointment. Wednesday night proved no different. The 36-year-old mum-of-one attended the Attitude Awards at the Roundhouse in London and looked totally incredible in a show-stopping mini dress by high fashion brand, Attico.

With a slight sixties vibe, it was made entirely of gold sequins that decorated the dress in vertical stripes and featured a black velvet buckle choker. Catching the eye of onlookers, it truly left little to the imagination with a large statement slit at the front. Tying the rest of the look into the black neckline, The Greatest Dancer judge opted to finish it with autumn-ready suede thigh-high black boots and sheer black tights. For those that want to copy the exact look, it will set you back. The dress is currently available however it costs £1478. Luckily, we've found another dress from French Connection that will give you the same look and it only costs £165.

Ensuring the overall outfit wasn’t too OTT, the former Girls Aloud singer chose to wear no accessories but created a gorgeous low-key beauty look. Wearing Easi-locks, the extension brand that she is currently an ambassador for, her light chocolate brown lob (that’s long bob in case you’re wondering) was left down with a slight wave in it. Her skin was beautifully bronzed and glowing and her lashes were long and fluttery. She finished with a swipe of peachy nude lipstick and painted her nails black to tie in with her outfit.

Joined by a glamourous crowd, Cheryl wasn’t the only attendee with a killer outfit. Katherine Jenkins looked like a complete vision in a floor-length emerald gown that featured a feathered skirt and a sequined top. Sam Smith also opted for green in a lace dress and kimono and was seen posing with Cheryl in photos. Dame Joan Collins and Sophie Ellis-Bextor also attended the night which was hosted by the UK’s best-selling gay magazine, Attitude.