We need to talk about Angelina Jolie's dresses on her Maleficent: Mistress of Evil tour So much glamour

Angelina Jolie is hands down our star fashionista of the week. The beautiful actress is currently touring the globe attending premieres of her latest movie, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and she is continuously wowing us with incredible gowns. Since her split from husband Brad Pitt, the A-list star has kept a relatively low profile, so it's wonderful to see the mum-of-six out and about again as she promotes her latest film. On Monday evening Angelina stepped out for the Rome premiere in a super glamorous black, strapless sequinned gown by Versace. We just adore how it gathers at the waist in such a flattering cut.

Earlier that day, Angelina stunned in another gorgeous dress for a photocall in Rome. The actress wore a lilac butterfly-style ensemble by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy – the same designer who created the Duchess of Sussex's bridal gown. Clare shared a snap of Angelina in her design on her Instagram page, writing: "Red carpet explosion congratulations and huge thanks to @angelinajolie_offiicial @thesineadburke @noomirapace and @shialabeouf__official all in @givenchyofficial love xx."

And that's not all. Check out Angelina's incredible silver fringed dress with halter neck from 3rd October in Tokyo – perhaps one of our favourite dresses of all time. She looks so chic and we're loving the 20s feel of her frock. The dress is by Ralph & Russo Couture.

Then there was this sublime Grecian-style gown which Angelina wore to the Los Angeles premiere on 30 September. The dress was by Atelier Versace, with the most fabulous scorpion brooch by Robert Procop.

We wonder what she'll wear next!