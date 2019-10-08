Charlotte Hawkins channels a Disney princess on GMB in bright pink dress The Good Morning Britain star looked pretty in pink…

There was no missing Charlotte Hawkins on our TV this morning - the 44-year-old wowed on screen wearing a bright pink dress. She posted a photo of herself in the vivid frock, captioning it: "Now that's what you call a skirt!" Charlotte's Instagram fans rushed to the comments section to express their love of the dress, and compared her to a Princess in the stunning design.

If you're desperate to get hold of this dress, you're in luck! It's currently available in sizes 8 - 16 on the Closet London website. What's more, it's priced at £78, which we think you'll agree is a great price for such a glamorous number.

SHOP: Pink dress, £78, Closet London

The description of the dress states: "Playful and flirty, this pleated shirt dress swishes beautifully with your every move. The button-up front, collar and belted waist are extremely flattering and are sure to compliment your figure ensuring you feel comfortable and confident."

While Charlotte teamed the dress with a pair of Ted Baker stilettos, you could wear with ankle boots or a pair of black strappy sandals for a night out. We'd ditch the black belt it comes with and replace with a glitzy belt.

The Good Morning Britain host is a big fan of the Legally Blonde pink hue and isn't afraid of a bold colour palette. In fact, later in the day on Tuesday she was spotted at Capital Radio wearing wet-look jeggings, a top and yep, you've guessed it, a bright pink coat.

Last Friday she also wore a pink dress - opting for a figure-hugging style from The Pretty Dress Company. We've all got that one colour that appeals to us when we're shopping, and pink certainly makes Charlotte wink.