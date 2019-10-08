We NEED Holly Willoughby's leather skirt and white heels combo from This Morning The ITV star has updated her workwear wardrobe for autumn...

Just when we thought Holly Willoughby's wardrobe couldn't get any better, she steps out in yet another gorgeous outfit on This Morning that has us running to the shops. The outfit we're referring to is her sexy twist on the work classic - a white blouse, black leather skirt and heels.

With an asymmetrical hemline, large pocket, and white stitch detailing, the leather pencil skirt from luxury womenswear brand ME+EM costs £399 and is available to buy online. The ITV star wore it with a silk top, also from ME+EM, and matching white heels that look very similar to a Kurt Geiger pair she wore back in March. Sexy and sophisticated, we love it! And fans agree, quickly taking to the comment section of her Instagram photo to praise the 38-year-old on her look. One commented: "This is my outfit from heaven", and another wrote: "Doesn’t Holly look beautiful! Trés chic."

Over the last twelve months, Holly has stepped out in a variety of different leather skirts. Back in January, the mum-of-three wore a very similar skirt from Karen Millen, even down to the button detail and uneven hem! She has also previously opted for a pencil green midi skirt from Finery London - much like the one the Duchess of Sussex wore for a visit to Sussex in October 2018 - a red A-line version from Kate Spade New York, and even a mini skirt with a statement zip from Sandro Paris for Celebrity Juice. Whether it's paired with heels and a shirt or chunky knits and boots, there's no doubt that Holly knows how to rock her leather!

SHOP: Stepped Hem Leather Pencil Skirt, £399, ME+EM

Other celebrities and royals are also on board with the leather look this autumn. Britain's Got Talent star Amanda Holden recently shared a photo of herself in a brown leather dress from French Connection layered over a cream-coloured roll neck, while Queen Letizia of Spain rewore her Uterque leather leggings for an engagement in Madrid.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.