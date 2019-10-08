Michelle Keegan is wearing the Zara bag everyone on Instagram is obsessed with - including Trinny Woodall We're loving this look on you, Michelle...

Wow! Would you just look at Michelle Keegan in her latest Instagram upload - the 31-year-old Our Girl actress looked a bit of all white (sorry-not-sorry) in her glamorous ensemble posing in her bedroom. Wearing a tunic top over a pair of skin-coloured cycling shorts and some Austin Powers-style white boots, Michelle Keegan could make any red wine lover wince. Referencing the fact her outfit is a spillage disaster waiting to happen, she captioned the stylish mirror photo: “Strictly NO Spaghetti Bol or red wine for me.”

While Michelle’s outfit looked incredible, it was her shoulder bag we were swooning over. The actress managed to get her hands on the Zara bag that has been filling our Instagram feed of late. The £29.99 bag is such a treasure that style aficionado Trinny Woodall bought two of them. Y’know, just in case she spilt red wine on one, no doubt.

Talking about her love of bags, the famous stylist said: "Rather than a status symbol, a bag for me is the final piece in the styling puzzle. The designer is irrelevant; it's all about texture, colour and practicality."

She continued: "I love this bag as it goes with everything in the summer. Probably I'll start putting it away in October because I do feel it's a summer bag."

Pearl-embellished bags have been all the rage over summer - instantly dressing up an otherwise plain outfit. It all started with the Shrimps designer bag, and the high-street was quick to create their own bags inspired by the £450 accessory loved by influencers.

