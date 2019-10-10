Strictly's Emma Barton poses in the most stunning ASOS dress and it's only £35! The EastEnders star looked a far cry from her onscreen character...

Emma Barton took to her Instagram on Tuesday to treat her followers to an adorable picture with her Strictly Come Dancing partner Anton du Beke. Miles away from their Strictly sequins, the dancing partners were beaming in their matching all-black outfits before their appearance on It Takes Two with Zoe Ball. Wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder evening dress, Emma's post sent her followers crazy over the classic LBD, triggering a flood of comments asking where the gown was from.

And we have the answer - and boy is it a good one! This timeless LBD can be found on ASOS and not only is it only £35 but it is also in stock in ALL sizes. The figure-hugging midi-dress is the perfect evening dress for any occasion. Perhaps you're looking for the perfect frock for your Christmas party, or maybe you've got an anniversary dinner coming up and you need something divine? This dress will work for anything.

Emma paired her ASOS dress with a pair of court shoes, and added a pop of colour with a berry-tinted lipstick. She completed the look with black eyeliner which just added to the va-va-voom of the look.

SHOP: Pleated Shoulder Pencil Dress, £35, ASOS

Followers of the actress declared their love for the dress within the comments section. One follower said: "Love your dress! One of my favourite styles". Emma's fellow Strictly pal, Michelle Visage, also showed her appreciation - the Queen of the LBD gave her approval, commenting: "Love this dress on you Emma." Catherine Tyldesley also commented, telling Emma that she looked "stunning: and added plenty of fire emojis to stress her point. Saffron Barker also complimented the actress on her look.

