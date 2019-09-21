Claudia Winkleman STUNS in black jumpsuit complete with sparkles for the first Strictly live show The TV presenter looked incredible alongside Tess Daly...

Oh Claudia Winkleman, how we have missed you! The raven-haired beauty is back on our screens for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing and we are so glad to see her back. Always sporting an eclectic wardrobe, the 47-year-old stunned viewers in a jet black, one-sleeved jumpsuit complete with diamonte detailing, leaving her jewellery at home. Beauty wise, her picture-perfect hair looked as shiny as ever and she sported her signature smoky eye, flawless skin and nude lips. Claudia's look was created by stylist Sinead McKeefry, who is in charge of all the mother-of-three's TV outfits.

Claudia and Tess looked incredible

The BBC favourite has her own cool, quirky style going on which contrasts perfectly with Tess' feminine style. We love the fact she often rocks all-black outfits but occasionally surprises us with a pop of colour or a hint of sparkle. In fact, at the launch of the show at the start of the month, Claudia stole the show in her bright red sequin Zara suit. We love the fact that she chose a high street steal, leaving expensive designer labels on the shelf. One of Claudia's fave stores is Zara; she's wowed us with sparkly dresses, chic suits and pretty blouses from the label.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing release official photos of this year's pro dancers – see here

One thing you know Claudia will always rock, is her famous fringe. Speaking to HELLO!, she explained: "I haven't seen my forehead for about 15 years. I don't even know what's under my fringe - there could be squirrels, parrots - I've got no idea."

She added: "But no I can't imagine ever getting rid of it." It's taken Claudia decades to even make a slight change to her hairstyle; she shocked friends and fans alike in 2018 when she unveiled her blonde glossy streaks. "The blonde bits for me - being 46 and having never coloured my hair - has been so dramatic," she confessed at the time. "I remember when I was about 13, I poured a whole bottle of Sun-In over my hair and my hair just went fluorescent orange. I like my skin to be florescent orange and not my hair. So after that, I was like, 'No, this will never do.'"

READ: All the times Claudia Winkleman looked incredible in Zara