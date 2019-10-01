Ola Jordan just wore the most beautiful maternity dress and it's from ASOS The perfect maternity dress for any special occasion

On Monday evening, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Ola Jordan made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy and it was definitely worth the wait! It was a night of celebration for the Polish beauty, whilst celebrating her birthday AND her husband James's win, the professional ballroom dancer also debuted her blossoming baby bump, sending all heads turning with her beautiful floral maxi gown by Hope and Ivy - and it's available on ASOS right now.

SHOP NOW: Maternity Wrap Dress, £120, Hope & Ivy at ASOS

Miles away from her previous Strictly sequins, the long-sleeved cream wrap dress came decorated with muted floral detail and a V-neckline. Adding to the ethereal look the dancer paired the gown with nude heels and a coral clutch bag. The blonde beauty also wore her straightened hair down with glowing make-up to compliment that pregnancy glow.

Taking to her personal Instagram account posing in the stunning look, Ola wrote: "Thank you so much, everyone, for all the birthday wishes. I’m having a lovely day. Out with the bump tonight." She went on to thank the brand for her "gorgeous dress" proving the star is in just as much awe of the gown as we are!

James also took his Instagram to wish Ola Happy Birthday with a cute couple snap writing: "Such a nice evening last night at the NRTA’s for @olajordan's Birthday... and then a lovely dinner at Gaucho’s thanks to our agent."

The 37-year-old mum-to-be was out in support for her husband James Jordan who was presented with the award for Best Reality Performance with Alexandra Schauman during their time on Dancing on Ice. The pair definitely seemed to have a fun night out celebrating, as Ola posted various Instagram Stories to her personal account of husband James and their fun and frolics.

