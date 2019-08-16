Rochelle Humes' ASOS camel trousers are a BIG hit on This Morning The perfect autumnal look!

We loved Friday's episode of This Morning even more than usual, and that's largely thanks to Rochelle Humes and Davina McCal teaming up to front the show. Talk about girl power! Both ladies looked incredible, Davina rocked a classic navy blue dress by Anthropologie, and Rochelle opted for a black, sleeveless top and a pair of seriously chic camel trousers. The £38 ASOS trousers had a very on-trend pinstripe detail and a high-waisted belt. We loved the autumnal vibe - very fitting for the upcoming season. All sizes are currently available online, so if you fancy snapping them up, we won't stop you - promise. Rochelle wore her hair in a casual bun, fastened with a pearl hairclip. There's no doubt about it, this style star is seriously nailing all the trends - the mother-of-two has never looked better!

What a chic pair Davina and Rochelle are!

The former singer - who has an edit with high street giant New Look - told HELLO! the key to her flawless look is knowing her shape and what suits her. "Don't just follow trends," she said. "There might be a trend or style around, but if it doesn't suit you, you can do that with an accessory – a bold necklace or a clutch bag. I remember when all the oversize stuff was in – the baggy tops work if you’re tiny but it doesn't work for me because I'm curvy so it adds to my shape."

Buy it now! £38, ASOS

Keeping positive is also important to the TV presenter, and refreshingly, she thinks all women are under pressure to look good.

She explained: "I think every girl wants to look great. Unfortunately, I see a lot more pictures of myself than what my friends do of themselves as there are pictures online – that can be quite hard and I often go 'oh my god!'. Well, we don't think you have anything to worry about, Rochelle!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.