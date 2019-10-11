Eva Longoria steps out in the most daring dress at the amfAR Gala in LA Has she ever looked better?

On Thursday evening, Hollywood turned out in their masses for the 10th amfAR Gala in Los Angeles and the dresses on display were nothing short of incredible. An A-list roster of attendees, Eva Longoria, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lea Michele all walked the red carpet for the event that is held annually by the foundation for AIDs research.

Eva Longoria proved the belle of the ball in a show-stopping vibrant amber dress by Dundas. Ultra-feminine and fitted, the backless gown featured a halter necklace and had a large slit at the front with cut out sections around the waist. Dropping all the way to the floor, it also featured a knee-length split. Eva, who is styled by Charlene E Roxborough Konsker, opted for gold peep-toe stilettos and accessories with chunky gold bracelets and diamond studs to finish the look.

Gwyneth, who was the recipient of the amfAR Award of Courage, looked every inch the star winner. Wearing an elegant white column dress, the laid back silhouette hung loosely on her. The dress, selected by her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, also featured an incredible red palm print that embellished the dress down one side. The 47-year-old decided to accessorise with jaw-dropping diamond drop earrings that featured ruby detailing to match the dress’s pattern. She also wore a simple gold bracelet and a statement cocktail ring.

A different look entirely, Lea Michele stunned in an unusual floral dress. Accentuating her incredible figure, she opted for a fitted Victorian-inspired tapestry dress that featured a voluminous skirt and velvet straps. The look was masterminded by her stylist, Brad Goreski, and we have to say, it’s one of our favourite looks on the former Glee stars to date.