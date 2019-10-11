Stacey Soloman just wore the pinafore dress of dreams - and it's from her new Primark range Runs to Primark on our lunch break...

Stacey Soloman was out in London on Thursday night celebrating the launch of her new range with Primark - and if you were already as excited as we were for the range, buckle your seatbelts because it's better than we could have ever imagined. The 30-year-old appeared at her launch in not one but TWO gorgeous outfits from the range. However, it was one outfit in particular that people were loving - we're talking about THAT chic tweed pinafore dress.

The black and white mini pinafore dress was giving us serious Blair Waldorf vibes and we are so into it! Showing how versatile the piece is, Stacey, added a black roll neck top - also from the collection - underneath the plaid number and sported a matte black manicure.

The Loose Woman panellist also added a touch of 60s-style inspiration to her look by adding a pair of on-trend white ankle boots from the range and a pair of Twiggy-esque lashes - and how GOOD did she look? The checked pinafore dress comes in at a jaw-dropping £13 whilst the white boots have just as a shocking price tag at £12 AND the black roll neck top is only £6, that's £21 for the whole outfit - what a steal!

The mum-of-three wore her fresh caramel locks curled into perfect natural waves and complimented the monochrome outfit with autumnal plum eyeshadow and we're looking forward to copying the entire look.

Stacey was not the only one who was rocking her swoon-worthy range. Her famous pals such as Vogue Williams and Georgia Toffolo joined the star in full support of the launch as they were both sporting some of the covetable pieces. Vogue Williams looked incredible in the same black roll neck as Stacey which she paired with the black leather-look pleated skirt that comes with the affordable price tag of £15. Former I'm a Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo also sported the ever-so-popular £8 roll neck in a cream version and paired it with her own tan coloured pinafore - we have an inkling the roll necks are going to sell out fast, no idea why...

Stacey's new Primark collection is available now and prices will vary from £4 to £35.

