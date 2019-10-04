Stacey Solomon wore a knitted tracksuit to her birthday party and we want it The Loose Women panellist looked incredible in cosy loungewear..

Stacey Solomon officially celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, and the Loose Women panellist had a ball! The mother-of-three was thrown a fabulous bash by her sister, and it was a big surprise. "My family surprised me for a birthday eve meal at my sister's. I cried…" Stacey captioned a photo that showed the table set up for the occasion. The stylish arrangement featured pink lighting, balloons, candles and sparkly pink gemstones. Having not long given birth to baby son Rex, the former X Factor star decided she wanted to be comfortable - wearing a fabulous knitted tracksuit by Mischa London. The cosy design was made in a camel shade with white piped detail and costs £50 for the joggers and £37 for the jumper, and both sizes are available online now. Ideal for the upcoming winter months, we will so be investing.

Stacey looks cosy yet stylish in her bday trackie

When you celebrate a milestone birthday, one celebration just isn't enough, right? On Tuesday, Stacey's Loose Women co-workers threw her an early birthday bash, and Stacey welled up live on air. The star has been on the show since 2016, and is one of the programme's most popular panellists. Not only was she showered with treats – but she also received a surprise video message from her sons alongside a live performance by 911 – one of her favourite pop groups. Amazing!

SHOP: Top, £47, Joggers, £50, Micha Lounge @ Little Mistress

When asked about how she's feeling about turning 30, Stacey said: "I'm excited. I'm glad to be alive. But I feel weird to be 30. There's definitely some weird emotions going on."

"I found myself crying a lot. I don't know if that's the baby or what, but I've found myself getting really emotional about things thinking: 'I haven't got long left, I'm 30.'" Girl, you have your whole life ahead of you!

