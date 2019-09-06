Stacey Solomon returns to Loose Women rocking THE rainbow dress of dreams What a multicolored gem!

Welcome back Stacey Solomon! We were so excited to see the ITV favourite back on our screens for Friday's Loose Women after enjoying her maternity leave. The 29-year-old decided to glam it up to the max in the most incredible rainbow dress, which came from high end brand Olivia Rubin. The sequin masterpieces featured a wrap front, gathered sleeves and a sexy split - ooh err! Priced at £395, it's a bit on the pricey side, but this is one of those dresses that will spark joy whenever you open your wardrobe. All sizes are available online should you wish to treat yourself. Stacey looked stunning as she returned to the panel cradling her adorable son - her brown hair looked full and bouncy and her skin was flawless.

It's not just Stacey that has been seen in this rainbow print - back in August, fellow ITV presenter Vogue Williams appeared on the Lorraine show with Christine Lampard wearing a rainbow sequin camisole and matching midi skirt, also by the high-end designer. The top came in at £150 and the skirt was £280. We loved how the reality star accessorised the eye-catching look; she added leopard print high heel shoes and blinged up with gold hoop earrings.

It's all about the rainbow for Olivia's label! In 2018, the designer produced a rainbow sequin skirt that blew up over Instagram. The £220 design was worn by a whole host of popular influencers, from Eva Chen, Aimee Song of Songs of Style, Laura Willis of the Fashion Bug Blog and We Are Twinset's Philippa Bloom.

Despite its bold hues, rainbow numbers like this can be styled in a number of ways - just keep the rest of your outfit simple, after all, you don't want an almighty colour clash!

