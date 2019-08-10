Stacey Solomon’s new Primark collection has a sweet tribute to baby Rex So. Cute!

Stacey Solomon may be on maternity leave but that doesn't mean she's forgotten about one of her biggest projects - her fashion collaboration with Primark! The star revealed she had spent a day back at work on Thursday, taking newborn son Rex with her on her latest photoshoot with the brand. She also posted a sweet photograph of herself wearing a sweater emblazoned with the word 'Mother' - which she later revealed will be part of the new collection. What an adorable tribute to her three sons Rex, Leighton and Zachary!

Stacey's jumper is set to be part of the new collection

The Loose Women star also opened up about how she felt about going back to work, and that she was thinking about other working mums. "I felt really emotional today but the reality for me was that I was able to bring Rex with me, to a job that I absolutely love, doing something I really enjoy," she wrote in her caption. "I sat for a long time today just thinking about how lucky I am. And I couldn't help but spend a lot of time thinking about women with really tough jobs, ones they may not even like doing."

Opening up about having her eldest son Zachary at the age of 17, Stacey recalled: "I remember having Zachary and going back to college when he was this age, then I'd be straight to the fish and chip shop after college and I'd only see him before I dropped him off in the college crèche and then when I got home about 10pm after my shift."

Modelling her last range for Primark

She added: "I'm so lucky that that's not the case this time around (enter first child mum guilt)," she added. "But I know that that scenario and so many others are lots of people's current reality so basically I'm in awe of you all. You're incredible."

Plenty of fans commented in support, as well as Stacey's fashion stylist Bertie Bowen, who wrote following the shoot: "You were AWESOME today Stace. I’m shattered! You must be insane with exhaustion. Such a fun shoot tho, so happy you’re back. Love ya."

With boyfriend Joe

Stacey has since jetted off on her first overseas holiday with Rex, boyfriend Joe Swash, Leighton and Zachary, so no doubt she's happily relaxing. We just hope she shares more snippets from her next Primark drop soon…