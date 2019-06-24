Stacey Solomon just took a major style tip from Kate Middleton Stacey's style has a royal edge..

Stacey Solomon may have given birth just four weeks ago, but she is looking better than ever! The ITV favourite shared a picture on Instagram of her holding her tiny baby Rex in a papoose, wearing a fabulous yellow striped top. We've hunted down the summary steal and it's from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite maternity stores - Jo Maman Bebe. The Breton striped number gave us all the French vibes. Made from a super soft cotton, you could wear it with a denim skirt, or a pair of jeans like Stacey. Priced at £35, it's currently available online in all sizes and is great for mums-to-be and new mums.

Stacey looked lovely in yellow

One of Kate's favourite maternity looks came from Jo Maman Bebe. She has a cream coat that skimmed her baby bump when she wore it on a visit to Cambridge in March 2018 when she was pregnant with Prince Louis. Priced at £69, it became a sellout at the time.

£35, Jo Maman Bebe

At the weekend, the Loose Women panellist unveiled a new beauty look! Taking to her Instagram page, the mum-of-three told her followers that she had had a serious pampering session that included a hair change and brow maintenance.

Kate wore Jo Maman Bebe when she was pregnant with Prince Louis

"Got my hair done," she wrote in the caption. "It took a couple of days because couldn't face it all at once! Haha." She added: "Drew some eyebrows on and today I feel like a new person! No filter just utter joy! I don't know what I'm more excited about though my new fro or the fact that when I leaned over the bath to wash my hair my boob started leaking! Wahooooo! Only one and just a dribble but none the less I was ecstatic about it!"

You will get there Stacey - you're doing great!

