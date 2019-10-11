Is this the shortest dress Holly Willoughby has ever worn on Celebrity Juice? The Celebrity Juice captain looked amazing

Holly Willoughby never fails to impress with her wardrobe whether she’s presenting This Morning or being a captain on Celebrity Juice. Her latest outfit for the latter has gone down a storm. In a picture uploaded by her go-to stylist, Angie Smith, she can be seen wearing an amazing mini-dress.

High necked, the black dress has three-quarter length sleeves and features a flirty ruffle-trimmed skirt. Designed by one of our favourite high street brands, Zara, unfortunately, it’s not currently online however they have a ton of other similar styles in stock now. Going for a Christmas-ready vibe, we particularly love the velvet-look Chenille Knit Dress which is only £29.99.

Keeping the rest of her look streamlined, Holly opted to accessories minimally. She wore a gold ring and beautiful suede black strap heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, a designer loved by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé. Her beauty look was kept simple too. Leaving her blonde hair down, she enhanced her natural beauty with flushed cheeks, wore a feline flick on her eyes and finished with a coating of mascara and a slick of nude lipstick.

ZARA Chenille Knit Dress, £29.99

As usual, fans were quick to praise the 38-year-old’s latest look. After she uploaded the outfit picture to Instagram, the comments came flooding in. One user wrote: “you look absolutely amazing” accompanied by fire emojis, while another said, “seriously love this dress” with the love heart eyes emoji.

It’s widely known Holly often opts for more daring looks for the night time show and last season proved no different. Back in March, she opted for a Rag & Bone mini skirt that featured a zip-up front and paired the look with an off-the-shoulder striped satin shirt, by Monse which sold for £985 in Harvey Nichols. We wonder what else she has in store for this season…