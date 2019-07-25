10 facts about Holly Willoughby's secretive fashion stylist Angie Smith She's Holly Willoughby's right hand woman...

Fashion stylist Angie Smith is one of the most influential celebrity stylists in the UK right now. The 38-year-old from Bedfordshire is responsible for Holly Willougby’s transformation into a style icon, but who is the woman behind the wardrobe? Here are 10 facts about the style extraordinaire Angie Smith...

Holly's not her only celeb client

Not only is Angie the mastermind behind Holly Willougby’s recent style evolution - think THAT sold-out rainbow dress - she is also responsible for the looks of some of the hottest celebrity style-favourites right now. From Rochelle Humes to Laura Whitmore and even the newly formed Spice Girls, she's one busy lady. She also works with Angela Scanlon, Christine Bleakley, Giovanna Fletcher, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell.

She used to work on the X Factor

Did you know Angie was on the X Factor? No, not on stage - backstage! It was in 2010 when the stylist's phone rang to say that Dannii Minogue was looking for help with her style on the show, solidifying Angie’s sought-out reputation in showbiz.

Reflecting on that time in an interview with the Independent, she said: "I guess styling Dannii Minogue for X Factor and getting such a lovely response gave me a huge confidence boost in my work, that was the first job I’d done where I could approach some of my favourite designers to work with- the likes of Antonio Berardi and Victoria Beckham- and discovering new designers like Emilia Wickstead."

She's an Instagram star in her own right

Angie Smith has not one, but TWO Instagram accounts. One - @angiesmithstudio - documents her celebrity styling. The other - @angiesmithstyle - is more about her and her own life. With a combined following of 107k followers, Angie is largely regarded as an Instagram star in her own right. Not only is her grid the perfect mix of style, interiors, and nature but her infamous ‘faceless’ selfies have caused quite a stir, with followers desperate to see what she looks like. Angie has revealed she takes headless selfies to see if her outfits look good. In an interview with The Times, she said: "Take a picture of yourself in an outfit, then chop your head off. Then you can look at the outfit more objectively."

She had a clever trick for getting noticed early in her career

Whilst applying for summer internships on magazines, Angie sent out her CV accompanied with a chocolate muffin in order to stand out. She also threw in a note telling them to enjoy their breakfast. Spoiler alert - it worked! Angie got a placement at FHM magazine whilst also gaining a first in her Fashion & Textiles degree.

She has a very instagrammable house

Angie’s style doesn't stop at fashion, the stylist is always posting insights into her instagrammable London home that she shares with her dog Gus, and her two cats. Her dreamy London home may look decorated with luxury brands but it actually boasts a healthy mix of the high street, such as her stunning cream pouf from Zara Home. On living in London, Angie told Stay.com: "I love living in London. For me, there’s nowhere else quite like it when it comes to fashion. I’m always looking for new boutiques and up-and-coming designers, both for work and to fill up my own wardrobe."

She recently sold a lot of her homeware, suggesting she was moving home. After a long stint abroad, we suspect she might be moving over to Australia or New Zealand.

She uses inspiration from film characters when styling her celebrity clients

The style genius has admitted that she gathers inspiration from film characters when styling her celebrity clients, as well as from interiors, art, and music. Angie encourages making mood boards of what inspires you in order to construct a daily uniform. In an interview for Karen Millen's website, she said: "Create a mood board and take pictures of what you wear every day. You’ll start to find pieces you feel comfortable in and identify with most."

She loves high street brands

She may dress some of the most in-demand celebs right now but Angie is no stranger to the high street. Such as Holly's £6 H&M shirt on This Morning, Angie loves to mix in affordable fashion. In an interview with YOU, she revealed that amongst her long list of high street favourites she loved Marks & Spencer for underwear, Jigsaw for winter coats, John Lewis for cashmere and Rag & Bone for the best denim.

She's a fan of DIY

Angie is constantly posting clothes she has trimmed or altered herself on Instagram. Her most recent victim to the scissors was an on-sale Zara dress which she cut the hemline to create a more ‘high low style’. She shared her secrets on her post, explaining: "It's super easy to do with lace styles as there is rarely any fraying."

She’s believed to be the inspiration behind Holly Willoughby’s sell-out M&S ‘Holly Loves’ edit

Followers of Holly Willougby will already be aware of her extremely successful style edits with M&S which is known for selling out within minutes, she has been widely held as the pivotal reason for the brand’s recent resurgence. Holly has revealed she has learnt her instant-sell-out effect from all of Angie’s tips and tricks, the national style icon told HELLO!: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge. She tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you."

The appreciation goes both ways. In an interview with YOU, she spoke about first meeting Holly around four years ago: "Holly was open to new ideas. The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

Her mum influenced her love of fashion

Growing up, she moved schools and countries five times. Her father, Ray, was in the RAF and spent most of his career being posted around the globe. Her mother, Laura, would pick up secretarial jobs wherever they were. "I have my mum to thank for my love of a fashion find. She has always adored charity shops," she told YOU.

She’s a big fan of Kate Middleton’s style

From TV royalty to the British royal family, Angie admitted to HELLO! that she thinks the Duchess of Cambridge is the best dressed royal, confessing: "I really like Kate's style! I think she is looking beautiful at the moment and I loved the Missoni dress she wore recently."

She had a plan B career - and it's not what you'd expect

If you follow Angie on Instagram, you'll know she loves food - especially healthy, interesting recipes. In an interview with HOBBs, she was asked what she'd be if she weren't a stylist, and she replied: "I love food so I would have probably tried to become a chef or a travel journalist. But I can’t write, so maybe a chef then!"