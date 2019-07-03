Holly Willoughby's green floral dress is a beauty - but she made a slight mistake! Oh no!

Holly Willoughby posted her daily Instagram outfit snap ahead of This Morning on Wednesday - but she may have confused fans a little with her caption! The presenter revealed that the green floral midi dress is from high-street Urban Outfitters, but in fact it's from Faithfull The Brand - which used to be stocked within the British fashion store. While one fan commented, "I need this dress!!" another replied: "I can't find it on the Urban Outfitters site," with a sad face emoji. Whoops!

Holly posted a snap of her outfit on Instagram as usual

Holly did team her look with her trusty ankle-strap heels from Office, which are currently reduced from £60 to £39.99 - result! She simply captioned her smiling photo: "Morning Wednesday... today's #hwstyle on @thismorning - dress @urbanoutfitters shoes @officeshoes." The star's 'Emilia' dress is in fact in stock online at Faithfull The Brand, and costs $189.

Despite the confusion, fans were clearly loving the leafy shade on Holly, with one commenting: "That colour suits you well," and another adding, "Green! A bit of Irish, Holly," with a smiling face.

Office 'Alana' heels, £39 (available here)

As ever, the presenter's outfit was chosen by her loyal stylist Angie Smith, who she has credited for boosting her confidence when it comes to dressing. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now, " she told HELLO!. "In fashion, Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

She added: "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really, because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it."

Holly's Warehouse dress was popular, too

Wednesday's gorgeous green frock follows another high-street hit on Tuesday's show - Holly wore a pretty polka-dot dress from Warehouse to host This Morning, in what could have possibly been an ode to Wimbledon. Priced at £65, it's selling out fast - so keep your eye out for Holly's Urban Outfitters pick!

