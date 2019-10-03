This Morning's Holly Willoughby reveals the vegan dish she loves Holly and Fearne are the best of friends

Holly Willoughby has revealed that she loves butternut squash pie - the perfect dish to make now that the weather is getting chillier. The scrumptious-sounding vegan recipe features in author Fearne Cotton's new cookbook, and on Thursday Holly let her fans know just how much she likes the dish. In a gorgeous snap shared to her Instagram, Holly – decked out in a chic navy t-shirt – can be seen holding Fearne's new book, Happy Vegan. The mother of three added the caption: "Thank you beautiful @fearnecotton ...happy publication day! The butternut squash pie is AWESOME! #happyvegan."

Fans flocked to the comments section to let Holly, 38, know just how divine the dish sounds. One wrote: "Recipe looked delicious yesterday, perfect for autumn time," and another was one step ahead of Holly, adding: "I made it last night it is gorgeous!" Holly and Fearne have been close friends for many years, so it's no surprise that the This Morning presenter is supporting Fearne with the release of her new vegan cooking book, Happy Vegan.

Holly shared her favourite recipe from Fearne's new book on Instagram

It's been a busy week for Holly on the kitchen front, her little son Chester turned five on Sunday and the TV presenter shared a snap of her boy's cake – and it sure was impressive. Holly posted: "This beautiful boy turned 5 today... We love you Chester... so so much."

MORE: Holly Willoughby apologises after mistake on This Morning

It must have taken a while to make little Chester's cake!

MORE: Phillip Schofield makes rare appearance with wife Stephanie Lowe and Holly Willoughby

Holly's Instagram followers were just as in awe of Chester's cake as we are. One posted: "Wow that cake! Happy birthday Chester." Of course, being the nation's favourite TV host comes with many perks – such as famous friends – and Holly's couldn't resist commenting on her adorable post either.

Close friend and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton wrote: "Happy birthday gorgeous boy!! What a fantastic birthday cake!!!" and TV host Bradley Walsh said, "Chester!!! Happy Berfs Cockle!! Save some of those MAOAMS for me." Bradley was, of course, referring to the many Maoam sweets which covered the cake.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.