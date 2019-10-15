Stunning! We want Lorraine Kelly's burgundy leather dress for autumn It's a killer look

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly wore the most gorgeous fit-and-flare dress on her morning show on Tuesday, and we predict a shopping stampede on the outfit fairly shortly. The star looked stunning in the burgundy, leather number by the label Sosandar, which is also one of Charlotte Hawkins' favourite designers. Lorraine posted a snap of her outfit on her Instagram and received plenty of compliments. One fan told her: "Love this dress, definitely your colour and style," while another simply wrote, "Fashion goals." We have to agree; the fit and flare style dress is a great shade and cut on the popular host.

Photo credit: Instagram / Lorraine Kelly

We had a little look on the Sosandar website and good news, the burgundy dress is available to buy in sizes eight to 20 right now, priced £199. Size six is currently sold out. The dress is made from soft premium leather and features an A-line skirt, zip-front, cap sleeves and a nipped-in waist.

SHOP!: Burgundy leather dress, £199, Sosandar

Lorraine teamed the cool dress with some pale pink heels by Office which perfectly complemented the outfit. Beauty-wise, the star wore her brunette locks in a stunning down style, with her fringe sweeping her eyes. Lorraine's brows were neatly groomed and the mum-of-one went for a smoky eye makeup look with a deep pink lip.

The ensemble was put together by Lorraine's stylist, Bronagh Webster, who is Head of Wardrobe at the Lorraine show. The presenter's makeup artist Helen Hand previously told HELLO!: "Bronagh Webster is Lorraine's stylist - she's amazing! And a joy to be around. We work together with the overall finished look for Lorraine, and it's a massive help being a team. That way, I can see and prepare what way I'm going to do hair and makeup."

