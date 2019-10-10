Lorraine Kelly just wore a green floral dress PERFECT for the autumn and it's available now! The perfect floral midi dress for fall

Lorraine Kelly was the epitome of autumn on Thursday morning in a gorgeous green floral midi dress, and we don't want to cause a stampede but it's available now and in ALL sizes! The figure-flattering dress comes with a crew neck and long sleeves making it the perfect transitional piece for the cold mornings and its cinched-in waist and playful pleats ensure that it will flatter any figure.

Lorraine's gorgeous floral frock comes in at £120 from Phase Eight and is available now. Priced at £120, the dress will be sure to see you through many seasons - we love justifying a purchase by cost-per-wear!

Christina Floral Shirt Dress, £120, Phase Eight

Lorraine paired the dress with a pop of blush on her cheeks to match the blossom detail on her dress adding the perfect amount of colour to the look. Lorraine also contrasted this girly touch with a light smoky eye. The 59-year-old wore her shoulder-length brunette hair in her usual style, down with a soft wave running through it.

Synthia snake print dress, £99, Monsoon

But If you fancy getting your hands on this floral frock, you will need to be quick because with Lorraine's track record it won't stay on the rails for long! On Monday Lorraine caused the Monsoon dress that she wore to sell out almost immediately. The snakeskin maxi dress came in at £99 and viewers were distraught over not being able to buy one in time - so much so that Monsoon released the same dress but in a gorgeous red version to satisfy customers. Consider yourself lucky because this gorgeous red snakeskin number is still in stock in all sizes - so which dress will you choose, the green floral or the red snakeskin? Or how about both?

