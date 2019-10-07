Lorraine causes Monsoon to sell out with her snakeskin dress - but there's a new colourway Call it the Lorraine Effect…

Lorraine Kelly looked absolutely gorgeous on her Monday morning show. Dressed to kill in a teal-coloured snakeskin shirt dress, it's no surprise that viewers flocked to the Monsoon website to get their hands on it. With its flattering design and on-trend print, Lorraine's dress could easily be described as a must-have purchase. The maxi shirt dress was priced at £99, but sadly, it sold out almost instantly.

If you missed out on Lorraine's trendy dress, you're in luck - Monsoon has the dress in a brand new colour - a vibrant shade of red. If you love a bit of colour, or you're starting to get in the mood for your festive party wardrobe, this could well be the dress for you.

SHOP: Synthia snake print dress, £99, Monsoon

The dress is absolutely identical, but just in a different colourway. Granted, red is a lot brighter so if you're a wallflower, this might be too daring for you.

Lorraine teamed her dress with a pair of metallic Ted Baker stiletto shoes, but you could wear the red design with a pair of red-soled Christian Louboutin shoes, ankle boots or even a pair strappy sandals. Don't forget a scarlet lip and a red manicure, and then you're good to go.

Lorraine will be celebrating her sixtieth birthday next month and after 35 years on our TV, it's no wonder she has learnt some tips and tricks along the way. Her resident makeup artist, Helen Hand, revealed that the 59-year-old knows what beauty products she likes.

Lorraine's go-to foundation is Chanel. "I love Chanel, they always seem to get it right," Helen said. "It covers without being heavy or pasty looking, leaving the skin radiant. For Lorraine's show I use Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation in number 50. And for shoots I would use the Chanel Sublimage, which has a silky finish."

