Lorraine Kelly's purple party dress is a £25.99 Zara bargain

Lorraine Kelly looked so glam on Thursday morning! The ITV favourite wowed fans of her ITV show, rocking a very funky purple dress, which came from high street store Zara. Priced at just £25.99, it had long sleeves, a wide neckline and was designed with gathered detail and had an on-trend midi shape. The 59-year-old added bright pink shoes from Topshop and fans were majorly impressed. The dress is currently available online in all sizes, but we have a funny feeling that it's going to sell out FAST - after all, it's cheap and a great colour for Christmas.

Lorraine looked super chic in her purple dress

It has been a busy week for the mother-of-one; she's just celebrated 35 years in broadcasting! On Monday, the show began with a special highlights reel showing some of Lorraine's most-impactful interviews, from Stephen Lawrence's mother, to the McCanns, Amanda Knox and Bob Geldof, following the tragic death of his daughter Peaches. The show also included some video tributes from special people in her life, including her primary school teacher, and her younger brother Graham. She was interviewed by Piers Morgan during the show, too.

SHOP: £25.99, Zara

During the show, the Scottish star was asked about how she keeps looking so young (she turns 60 in November.) She remarked: "I don’t take care of myself, really. I try really hard. I like a glass of wine. I do Zumba - hot and sweaty, I do that… it’s motivation. I've inherited from my mum, she's got amazing skin, and she looks really good, I think it's that."

We know that Lorraine's makeup artist Helen Hand would agree with that. Speaking to HELLO! she revealed her skincare secrets. "Lorraine has beautiful skin naturally so for the show I don’t really use a primer or prep the skin as she would have just cleansed and moisturised in the morning. When we do a shoot or red carpet events I will prep the skin first using Elemis Collagen Cleansing Calm and La Prairie eye cream. I use a gentle coverage of Avon's Makeup Moisturising Cream followed by Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream to give the skin an instant glow."

