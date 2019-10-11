Lorraine Kelly's Golden Girl jumper is getting us in the mood for Christmas Shop Lorraine's Golden Girl jumper…

Happy Friday, fashion lovers. Lorraine Kelly saved her best outfit until last - that's right, on Friday's Lorraine show, the 59-year-old wore a gorgeous gold sparkly jumper with the words 'Golden Girl' emblazoned on the front. We're a little bit obsessed with this fine knit, and we're thrilled to discover that it's available now, and it's £45 - an excellent price, we think you'll agree.

While Lorraine teamed her sparkly gold sweater with a pair of simple black trousers, we'll be tucking it into our leather cropped trousers and metallic pleated skirts during the Christmas party season.

SHOP: Vega jumper, £45, Joanie

The jumper is from online brand Joanie, which describes itself as 'Pretty clothes for nostalgic souls'. The £45 'Vega' knit is available from size small and goes up to an extra large.

The brand is inspired by the designer's great aunt, Joanie, who's described as "a glamorous woman who tapped and twirled her way through the fifties and sixties. She was always well-turned out with perfectly coiffed red hair and to this day, Joanie enjoys nothing more than an afternoon of tea dancing, indulging in high tea with friends, and an ice cold glass of ginger beer."

Love that! Other fans of Joanie include Holly Willoughby, Charlotte Hawkins, Dianne Buswell and Zoe Ball so Lorraine is in pretty great company.

In fact, Dianne Buswell wore the exact same jumper as Lorraine around a month ago when she visited the radio one studio with her celebrity dance partner, Dev. She teamed the festive knit with a simple denim skirt and looked gorgeous.

