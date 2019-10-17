Holly Willoughby's cream midi skirt has got This Morning fans racing to the shops The ITV favourite delights fans with her cosy outfit...

Holly Willoughby looked dreamy in cream on Thursday, delighting This Morning fans with a brand new outfit with a seriously classic edge. The TV presenter donned a light beige, crew neck top from knitwear company Pure London and she teamed it with a wool midi skirt, by Massimo Dutti. The lengthy number gave a very smooth cut that really suited the ITV star. It costs £79.95 and currently all sizes are available online. One Instagram follower wrote: "This is such a gorgeous outfit!" Another remarked: "Need this skirt!" As always, the mother-of-three added her favorite nude high heels into the mix.

We loved Holly's cream outfit

We are used to seeing Holly look a million dollars on screen, but does she get inspired by famous fashion icons? Yes - but they are often her guests on This Morning. She told HELLO!: "Often when someone comes into the studio, I think 'Oh my god, I want to be like that person', like Joanna Lumley for example or a power house woman like Cate Blanchett." Gushing over the Academy Award-winning actress Holly went on to say: "Everything about her is beautiful, from her clothes to her hair. There's an inner strength with someone like that."

The blonde beauty has almost 6 million Instagram fans, and many consider her to be a fashion icon. But she confessed that she hasn’t always been so confident with fashion.

"It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it," she told HELLO! "But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

