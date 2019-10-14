Holly Willoughby's high-waisted black trousers has This Morning fans rushing to buy The ITV favourite looks classic in her latest outfit...

Let's face it, we love everything Holly Willoughby wears. From her floral frocks right down to her nude high heels, we want the lot! On Monday morning, the ITV favourite stepped out in one of the most classic outfits she' s worn in a while. She donned a silky white shirt by Winser London, and a pair of high-waisted black trousers from Maje. The trousers cost £209, which yes, is pretty steep, but they are the kind of cut that would never date - particularly with their super-flattering paper-bag hem. The blonde beauty added a pair of black heels and wore her hair in a relaxed, loose style. Full marks, HW!

Although trousers are a fashion item Holly is now seen in a lot, it never used to be the case for the TV presenter. Speaking to HELLO! in 2018, the blonde beauty revealed that she will forever be thankful to her stylist Angie Smith for introducing her to high-waisted trousers, which now take pride of place in her wardrobe. She remarked: "You know, I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser."

She added: "It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it, and then I was introduced to a pair of high-waisted trousers with a bit of elastic in it and it literally changed my life and my wardrobe."

"I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like 'Wow, and I love it!' and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction." Well Holly, we think you could wear a paper bag and still look oh-so-chic...

