Holly Willoughby stands out in burgundy and we are loving it

WOW! Holly Willoughby stole the show on Tuesday's This Morning, looking perfect in plum. The TV star delighted viewers, wearing a crimson roll neck jumper by Whistles, which you can pick up for £55. She tucked the hem of the jumper into a pair of leather trousers in the same shade, by high end brand Kate Spade. The stunning tailored separates are of the cropped variety and do not come cheap - they have a price tag of £895. Yikes! Holly, 38, left her regular nude high heels at home, swapping them for an oxblood pair. Looking as immaculate as ever, she had her hair in a curled and loosely waved style, and she also sported burgundy lips, too. Talk about colour co-ordinated, right?

Holly credits her team of professionals for keeping her looking her best.

She told HELLO! in 2018: "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say so whether it's Ciler (Peksah) saying 'cut your hair', I go 'okay'. Makeup: Patsy(O'Neill) keeps everything pared back, less is more, and I love that because y'know, you wanna look like you, you don't just wanna go and look like someone else. In fashion, my stylist Angie (Smith) has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

And when it comes to her number one fashion rule, it's all about feeling comfortable in what you put on.

"I've got to be comfortable, gone are the days where I put something on and I'm forever tucking it in or pulling it down - I can't bear that. That drives me bananas! There's not enough time in the day to be tucking yourself in two thousand times."

