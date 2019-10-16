Holly Willoughby's red dress is a HUGE hit with This Morning viewers The ITV star lit up Instagram with her new frock...

This week, the lovely Holly Willoughby has wowed us with two very autumnal outfits - black trousers and a berry-toned ensemble. But on Wednesday, the ITV favourite decided to rock a bright red dress from Finery London. Known as the 'Beaumont Red Dress' it comes in at £138 and would look fabulous for your work Christmas party. We are big fans of the ruffle neckline, open front pleat detail and cuffed sleeves. Fancy, right? Fans were very taken with the look, taking to Instagram to shower her with compliments. One follower wrote: "That’s definitely your colour! Beautiful!" Another added: "Love your dress, my favourite yet. You look stunning." The 38-year-old teamed the look with a pair of her signature nude high heels.

Holly looked amazing in her red dress

Speaking of the Celebrity Juice star and her choice of footwear, the ITV favourite tends to rock a pair of nude heels daily. The classic style she regularly turns to are actually from high street store Office and retail at an affordable £69. The 'On to Point' court shoes come in a variety of colours and textures - 17 to be exact!

SHOP: £138, Finery London

Nude shoes are widely regarded as a wardrobe staple - the neutral hue means they go with pretty much any outfit and will never date due to their classic tone. Plus, the flesh-tone elongates the legs.

Another big lover of the nude heel is, of course, the Duchess of Cambridge. Prince William's wife often steps out in a pair from luxury high street store L.K.Bennett - known as the 'Sledge' high heel pumps. Kate first wore them back in 2011, and they quickly became her to-go-to shoes which she wore frequently wore until around 2014, when she added Jimmy Choo and Gianvito Rossi to her collection. The comfortable yet chic high heels were the perfect footwear for all her royal engagements; she was able to look polished while standing on her feet all day long.

